96 Second News

Breaking News this morning.

Kelly Preston passed away yesterday at 57 years old after her 2 year battle with breast cancer. John Travolta wrote a tribute to her on his Instagram page also thanking all the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Grub Hub released their “State of the Plate” report looking at the food trends for the first 6 months of 2020. The most popular foods of 2020 so far are the spicy chicken sandwich, plant-based burger, vanilla shake, iced latte, and chili.

Would you be willing to take a pay cut to continue working from home? 66% of americans said yes if it gave them the flexibility to work from home.

Hershey’s just announced their new Halloween candy lineup this year!! A Reese’s franken-cup peanut butter cup, Kit Kat witch’s brew with green cream, vampire chocolate kisses, and Cookies ‘N’ Creme fangs.

The NFL has banned postgame interactions between players. No hugs, handshakes, jersey swaps, or prayer circles within 6 feet of each other. But tackling is okay…?

Bar owners, employees, and customers gathered for a rally to reopen the bars in Pasadena yesterday so they can pay their bills.

580 military medical personnel are being sent to Texas to help take care of the overwhelming amount of COVID patients.

If you were struggling to homeschool your children during quarantine, you’re not the only one. Max greenfield from New Girl went on The Kelly Clarkson Show virtually and said helping out his 10 year old daughter has been “a real exercise in patience” and that he didn’t understand a lot of her math assignments.

We already told you that the Hallmark Channel is going to be playing Christmas movies to bring some joy to quarantining. And now they’re releasing Christmas themed “Jingle” and “Joy” wines!! You can pre order your bottles for them to ship to you for Christmas!

What is your most prized possession? The most common top 10 answers are family photos, a wedding ring, jewelry, family heirloom, laptop, and cars.

Jada Pinkett Smith brough herself to her own Red Table and admitted to Will that she had a relationship with August Alsina while they were separated several years ago.

Today is national french fry day!! Which restaurant has your favorite fries?

How much money do you make, where do babies come from, and why do adults have to work, why doesn’t dad have to wear a shirt but you do, do ghosts exist