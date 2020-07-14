96 Second News

Naya Rivera has been confirmed dead yesterday after they found her body, Her Glee cast members gathered to say a prayer at the edge of the water right before she was found.

Cast of ‘Glee’ and family members gather at lake where Naya Rivera’s body was found. pic.twitter.com/qKPhtAKFz8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 13, 2020

Grub Hub released their “State of the Plate” report looking at the food trends for the first 6 months of 2020. The most popular foods of 2020 so far are the spicy chicken sandwich, plant-based burger, vanilla shake, iced latte, and chili.

Would you be willing to take a pay cut to continue working from home? 66% of americans said yes if it gave them the flexibility to work from home.

580 military medical personnel are being sent to Texas to help take care of the overwhelming amount of COVID patients.

Scientists have found a new species of sharks that can actually walk with their fins on the ocean floor. 2020 bingo card, sharks that can walk, anyone?

National Ice Cream day is coming up this Sunday, and Dairy Queen is offering a dollar off any size dipped cone!

Chick-Fil-A is postponing cow appreciation day this year until they can have people participate safely.

The Washington NFL team is retiring their name “The Redskins” although they haven’t announced what the new team name will be. Rumor has it that the front runners right now are the warriors, redtails, and redhawks.

Walmart announced that it will be transforming 160 of their parking lots across the country into contact free drive in movie theaters! They haven’t yet announced locations or movies yet but but will be uploading all updates onto a new website just for the tour at walmart drive-in.com

The Rocket’s Russell Westbrook has COVID-19 as Houston cases cross 30,000.

The wine company Rose All Day is going to give a couple whose wedding was postponed their dream honeymoon! To enter you just have to follow them on Instagram @rose_all_day and share your wedding story and tag them through september 7th!

Fort Bend ISD is going to be starting their school year 100% online. When they do return to the classroom, all staff will be required to do a daily health assessment, temperature checks for teachers an staff, and face masks will be required.