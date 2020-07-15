96 Second News

Would you be willing to take a pay cut to continue working from home? 66% of americans said yes if it gave them the flexibility to work from home.

What is one of the weirdest things you’ve ever seen, or put on your resume? Employers are revealing on Reddit their answers: One man said he was good with money, but also admitted to stealing $1,000. One person put down the name “Cheese” as their reference, and another person only listed their high school football accomplishments on their resume.

A Jenga record has been broken! There is a man from Arizona who was able to stack 495 blocks on just one game piece in 2 hours.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating their 83rd birthday by giving away a free dozen of their glazed donuts when you buy a dozen of any flavor.

Chrissy Teigen said she deleted over 60,000 tweets from her Twitter because she is worried for the safety of her family. Internet trolls are accusing her of somehow being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and are trolling her past tweets saying they are “evidence”.

These are the news titles we like to see: Ryan Reynolds jokingly sent Paul McCartney a bottle of Queen ELizabeth’s gin called Buckingham Palace Gin. He sent the gin to 221 b Baker Street, Downton Abbey Rd, 1D4 LYF from his address of 1 Upmanship Dr., Notcoolington, WTF FML.

The creators of Glee just announced that they are creating a college fund for Naya Rivera’s son.

Just to bring you a small sense of normalcy, Jimmy Fallon returned to Rockefeller Center to continue shooting his show in-studio for the first time in 4 months! There is still no audience and lots to social-distancing rules for crew members, but he’s back!

Texas set a new single day record for covid cases yesterday with 10,745.

Rice University is gearing up for fall semester by getting 9 huge outdoor tents that they are converting into outdoor classrooms. The tents will have flooring, walling, and even AC and heat.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services said this week that he is optimistic that we will have a vaccine for the virus as soon as this fall! An experimental vaccine has already successfully produced antibodies in all 45 patients involved in the test.