96 Second News

Rice University is gearing up for fall semester by getting 9 huge outdoor tents that they are converting into outdoor classrooms. The tents will have flooring, walling, and even AC and heat.

Which shipping carrier do you trust the most? The top company is UPS! Second place was USPS and third was Amazon.

Popeyes is trying to one up their debut of the chicken sandwich by making something new! They are now testing out a BBQ bacon cheddar chicken sandwich.

Three dads have developed a dating app specifically for single parents who are looking to date. It’s called “Hey Baby” and tries to match people based on compatible parenting styles.

Kanye West has officially dropped out of the race for President less than 2 weeks after announcing his bid. He missed the deadline in so many states, and hired campaign staff to help him get listed as a 3rd party candidate in Florida and a few other states, but after polling at 2%, he’s out.

Research shows that dog owners with college degrees who are well educated are more likely to have a poorly-behaved pet.

The iconic Golden Girls home is now on the market!! 4 bedrooms in Brentwood California for the first time in 65 years. The house is currently going for just under $3 million.

Mayor Turner is pushing for a 2 week shutdown in Houston because of the record breaking numbers of cases and deaths we are seeing since the pandemic started.He said the spread is becoming uncontrollable and hopes a 2 week shut down will help to slow the spread.

Houston is going to be one of the 87 locations across the nation that is taking part in the next phase of vaccine trials. They will be testing a total of 30,000 people across the US.

HISD has announced that in-person learning will not even be an option for schools for the first 6 weeks of school. Virtual classes will begin on September 8th until at least October 16th. Any parents that are not okay with face to face learning late in the year will have the option to say no to sending their child back for the entire school year.