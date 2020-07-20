96 Second News

Parents: Are you living with baby name regret? 73% of parents say that they end up thinking of better names after their child is already born and named.

A third of Americans are thinking about relocating to a new city after quarantine.

Eat the carbs!! A new study found that the protein found in bread and pasta are linked to a lower risk of dying.

County Time Lemonade is issuing $100 bailout checks to young lemonade stand owners under the age of 14 who were not able to have a lemonade stand this summer because of COVID.

August Alsina just released a new song called “Entanglements” after the red table talk with Jada and Will Smith.

Target is offering teachers a discount of up to 50% off on school supplies for back to school shopping!

Yesterday the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 was held, making it the FIRST Texas sporting event to take place with fans since the shutdown. They filled the stands up to 50%.

Fortnite has added the famous “Renegade” dance from Tik Tok into their game.

Teens are going viral on tik tok by taking advantage of the mask order and dressing up as their parents to buy alcohol.

Today is Moon Day where we celebrate the day that man first walked on the moon in 1969!

Did Jessica Biel give birth to hers and Justin Timberlake’s second son last week? NO ONE KNOWS! People aren’t sure if she was even pregnant, buy the Daily Mail posted a story that she had her second baby last week. Fans are speculating after noticing Jessica doesn’t have many pics from the waist down on her instagram and JT captioned his instagram post, “Summer’s gonna look a little different this year.

1 in 10 people believe that eating fast food without your partner is just as bad as cheating.