96 Second News

A third of Americans are thinking about relocating to a new city after quarantine.

Eat the carbs!! A new study found that the protein found in bread and pasta are linked to a lower risk of dying.

Target is offering teachers a discount of up to 50% off on school supplies for back to school shopping!

Fortnite has added the famous “Renegade” dance from Tik Tok into their game.

America has about 8,500 state parks nation wide, and Home To Go’s 2020 State Park Index just ranked the best state parks with 2 Texas state parks coming in second and third. Palo Duro Canyon in second and Brazos Bend State Park in third.

The Houston Zoo just welcoming a new baby Okapi which are known as forest giraffes normally found in rainforests around Central America. They have not determined the gender yet, but we know he was born at 3pm on Sunday afternoon and stood up an hour after birth.

Taco Bell announced big changes to their menu. On August 13th they will be removing 12 items from their menu including the grilled steak soft taco, quesarito, 7-layer burrito, nachos supreme, cheesy fiesta potatoes, triple layer nachos, and more.

57% of people admitted to breaking up with someone over text message!!

August Alsina told Lil Wayne that he had a conversation with Will Smith about dating Jada and he gave him his blessing. “As two men, we had a conversation. That’s what it was. Because of the narrative that was painted believe that I’m speaking about this because I’m salty they ended up getting back together. That’s never been the case. They weren’t seeing each other in that way but still [had] love and respect each other as family. We sat down as two men like, yo boom, you have my love, you have my blessing. That’s the situation as a whole.”

Are Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale dating? They were seen hiking together in LA less than 2 months after Colton split from Cassie Randolph.

More emojis are coming to Apple devices soon! New emojis will include a pinata, tamale, ninja, anatomical heart, people hugging, pinched fingers, and more.

Nicki Minaj announced on her Instagram page yesterday that she is pregnant!

Today is national junk food day! Zippia.com took a look at Google stats to find the most popular snack in each state. Texas’s favorite snack is Funyuns.