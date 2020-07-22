96 Second News

Eat the carbs!! A new study found that the protein found in bread and pasta are linked to a lower risk of dying.

Target is offering teachers a discount of up to 50% off on school supplies for back to school shopping!

Fortnite has added the famous “Renegade” dance from Tik Tok into their game.

America has about 8,500 state parks nation wide, and Home To Go’s 2020 State Park Index just ranked the best state parks with 2 Texas state parks coming in second and third. Palo Duro Canyon in second and Brazos Bend State Park in third.

57% of people admitted to breaking up with someone over text message!!

More emojis are coming to Apple devices soon! New emojis will include a pinata, tamale, ninja, anatomical heart, people hugging, pinched fingers, and more.

The most healthy brain foods that you should be eating every day: avocado, chocolate, salmon, and berries.

Kanye West went on a Twitter rant accusing his wife of trying to lock him up. He also came for his mother in law saying “Kriss don’t pay with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Y’all tried to lock me up.” Kim is concerned that he is not taking his medication.

It’s confirmed! Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will cover the Coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL Players Association told its members that there will be no preseason games this year. They are reducing the size of their training camp rosters from 90 to 80.