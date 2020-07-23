96 Seconds News

Eat the carbs!! A new study found that the protein found in bread and pasta are linked to a lower risk of dying.

Walmart announced that they will be giving their employees Thanksgiving Day as a thank you to their employees who have continued to work throughout the pandemic. Normally Walmart is open on Thanksgiving, with Black Friday starting at 6pm on Thursday.

Smaller ways to be happier every day: Set smaller goals, get comfortable saying no, honor your feelings, practice gratitude, and nourish your body.

Kim made a statement on her social media yesterday in regards to Kanye’s mental health. She explains what he’s dealing with, why she wants to keep it private, and explains that it does not diminish his creative ideas or dreams. She ended her lengthy statement saying, "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," Kim concluded her note. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."

Kourtney Kardashian took her niece North and Nephew Saint on a trip to Balboa Island to get the kids away from the craziness happening at home.

Paris Hilton is dropping a new documentary called “This Is Paris” in september and said that something happened in her childhood that she’s ever shared, and because of it no one knows who she really is.

The Houston Dash beat Portland 1-0 yesterday which advances them to their first ever NWSL Challenge Cup Final!

Tesla announced they are building a giant $1.1 billion assembly plant in Austin, TX. The plant will create 5,000 jobs.

We always joke about already watching everything on Netflix while in quarantine, but how long would it actually take to watch everything on Netflix? If you binge watched nonstop with no breaks it, it would take you 4 years, 2 months, and 8 days. Netflix has nearly 5,500 movies and tv shoes.

The US has ordered China to close the consulate in here in Houston by tomorrow. In a brief statement, the US said the consulate was ordered to close to protect American intellectual property and America’s private information. Earlier this week authorities apparently responded to a fire at the consulate where witnesses said that people were burning paper in trash cans.

If you’re a college student looking to make some extra money, HISD is looking for mentors to work with elementary school students this school year virtually to assist in the online learning process.