96 Second News

Kanye tweeted a public apology to his wife Kim saying, “ I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.

Regis Philbin passed away this weekend at 88 years old, just before his 89th birthday. Sources say that he passed of natural causes.

The Astros beat the Mariners on opening day 8-2, 7-2 on Saturday, and the Mariners won (barely) on Sunday with a score of 7-6. They’ll play again today at 6:10!

Justin Verlander is out for a couple of weeks with a forearm strain according to Dusty Baker. The injury happened during Friday’s game but he said he wanted to keep playing. Dusty decided to pull him after Verlander’s first complaint that it started to hurt. Rumors swirled that he was out for the whole season, but Verlander disputed the claims on Twitter yesterday.

The Houston Dash won the NWSL Challenge Cup Final yesterday with a score of 2-0 over the Chicago Red Stars.

Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo signed an order on Friday to order all public and non-religious private schools to remain closed until at least Sep. 8th.

It looks like Taylor Swift has announced the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s third baby! Their 3rd baby girl was born in 2019, but they have been very secretive and chosen not to share any info about her. Taylor has a song title on her new album called “Betty” with the lyrics that also include Inez and James, the other daughters' names. A source close to the family confirmed that the youngest daughter's name is actually Betty!