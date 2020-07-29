96 Second News

The 2020 Emmy Nominations are out are here are some of the highlights: Stranger Things is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Zendaya in Euphoria for Lead Actress in a Drama, Steve Carell in The Morning Show for ead Actor in a Drama Series, The Mandalorian is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Tiger King with 6 nominations including Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series, and the Netflix series Cheer received 6 nominations.

Surprising snubs from the Emmy nominations: David Harbour in Stranger Things for Lead Actor, Orange is the New Black, Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies for Drama Series, and Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere.

THe HBO series Watchmen made history with 26 nominations this year at the Emmys. They have 6 more nominations than the runner up show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and have more than any other limited series since the rules were established 5 years ago.

The Rock shared on his Instagram page yesterday that he almost played Willy Wonka in the 2005 reboot of the movie. He shares that he was approached by Tim Burton about his interest in having him play the role, but with no experience, the role went to Johnny Depp.

The Houston Dash is celebrating their big win with a drive by parade on Thursday at BBVA Stadium! Players and coaches went through lots of testing and will stand on a stage in the parking lot of the stadium to celebrate socially distantly! Fans can drive by and celebrate with the team starting at 5:30pm at the south end of the stadium.

A new survey from CoPilot and the Federal Highway Administration has ranked Houston 22nd for the worst roads in the country. The good news is that our roads are better than Dallas, who ranked at number 12.

Many day care services are adding learning centers to their programs, including the YMCA Greater Houston who will provide students with a safe space for learning online. They are opening 11 learning centers in the area for kids with parents of essential workers.

Yesterday was the first game between the Astros and the Dodgers since the 2017 World Series, and there was some tension. The Benches and dugout cleared after Dodgers Joe Kelly threw multiple balls almost hitting Astros players. Him and Correa had a stare down, and after striking him out, Kelly stuck out his tongue and made a face, then said “Nice swing ____”. Everyone ran out to the field, but no punches were thrown. Kelly said the throws were not on purpose and the Astros were taking too much offense.