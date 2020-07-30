96 Second News

If you have seen #ChallengeAccepted on Instagram. Click here to read it.

Senior citizens are embracing technology during the lockdown! 61% of senior citizens are using this time to get familiar with using technology.

Target has followed the lead of Walmart and announced that they will also be closing on Thanksgiving day to give the day to their employees that have continued to work through the pandemic.

The key to a happy life is doing whatever you want without thinking about the consequences. Research shows that mental health and wellbeing increases when you ignore your responsibilities and do something fun.

Taylor Swift was accused of stealing the logo for her Folklore album from an african american designer. Her team responded saying they were made aware of the complaint, so they dropped the word “The” before Folklore on all her merchandise and out of respect they notified everyone who ordered merchandise with the word “the” in the album title telling them their order would be modified.

How many times a day do you smile? Adults in the US smile on average 11 times a day, which translates to 243,309 smiles throughout your entire lifetime.

Celebs are getting in on the “challenge accepted” posts on Instagram. Women are posting black and white selfies with the caption challenge accepted and #WomenSupportingWomen. If you see it, the idea is to spread female empowerment to all your female followers. Some celebs that have gotten in on the trend are Kerry Washington, Demi Lovato, Reese Witherspoon, and more!

Parents: If you’re struggling to boost your childrens’ mental health while being at home during COVID, here are some tips from a child psychologist on ways you can help. Maintain a daily routine, make physical activity a must, limit their negative news consumption, keep up social connections with virtual playdates, check in with them regularly, and build a sense of hope and purpose for them.

Men over 6 ft tall are twice as likely to catch coronavirus

Youtube is releasing over 100 movies and specials as a part of their “After School” experience project to help parents who are juggling work as well as their kids.

The Houston Dash is celebrating their big win with a drive by parade today at BBVA Stadium! Players and coaches went through lots of testing and will stand on a stage in the parking lot of the stadium to celebrate socially distantly! Fans can drive by and celebrate with the team starting at 5:30pm at the south end of the stadium.

LA Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly and their manager Dave Roberts have both been suspended for their actions during Tuesday night’s game. Kelly is out for 8 games and Roberts will only be suspended for one game. Kelly is apparently appealing his suspension. Dusty Baker also received a fine.

Kanye West name dropped Michelle Tidball as his VP running mate in his Forbes interview, however she has yet to comment. She is a spiritual Biblical life coach and she deleted her website shortly after the announcement. It’s back with lots of revisions, but no mention of Kanye. She recently said that Kanye was doing fine and that there was nothing to worry about, but Twitter says otherwise.