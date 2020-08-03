96 Second News

Google announced that they are keeping employees out of the office until July of 2021, so they better get comfortable.

Target has followed the lead of Walmart and announced that they will also be closing on Thanksgiving day to give the day to their employees that have continued to work through the pandemic.

Parents: If you’re struggling to boost your childrens’ mental health while being at home during COVID, here are some tips from a child psychologist on ways you can help. Maintain a daily routine, make physical activity a must, limit their negative news consumption, keep up social connections with virtual playdates, check in with them regularly, and build a sense of hope and purpose for them.

Bob and Doug are back!! Over 2 months after their takeoff, they returned safely to earth in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida at 2:48pm after leaving space at 9:20am

How often do you argue about dishes? The average American will be involved in 217 arguments a year over dishes.

The VMAs added 2 new and unique categories to their nominees this year due to the pandemic: Best Quarantine Performance and Best Music Video from Home.

Swimply is the new app that people are obsessed with. It’s like an Air bnb for swimming pools. It allows people to rent swimming pools by the hour. It has grown by 2,000% since the pandemic.

Slim Thug has released a PPE line in hopes to give Houstonians an affordable option for PPE during the pandemic. You can get disposable masks, personalized N95 masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer. They are all FDA-approved.

Microsoft confirmed yesterday that they are in talks with the Chinese company that owns Tik Tok to acquire the US arm of the app. Trump said over the weekend that he would soon ban Tik Tok in the US because of security and censorship issues.

The Houston Texans have announced their brand new cheerleaders for the 2020-2021 season on Facebook! 30 women were picked from over 500 who tried out through virtual auditions this year.

Brian McKnight totally spilled the beans that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had their baby in an interview over the weekend where he said “Justin just had a new baby, I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that.”