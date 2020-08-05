96 Second News

Taylor Swift made history with her new surprise Folklore album by becoming the 1st artist to debut at #1on both the Hot 100 and Billboard 2020 in the same week!

Simone Biles just revealed she broke up with her long time boyfriend last month, and she’s already made it Instagram official with a Houston Texans player, Jonathan Owens!

it’s just us -- A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 2, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

A new survey of parents shows that 75% of them say they already know what their child’s career will be when they grow up.

Kourtney Kardashian has been criticized for years for not cutting her son Reign’s hair, who has had hair past his shoulders for years. She finally revealed that his head is shaved for the first time, and she is quote “not okay.”

Selena Gomez has finally announced the launch date for Rare Beauty on September 3rd only at Sephora and on her website.

If you are currently looking for a job, Harris County is looking for thousands of election workers for the upcoming election in November. Because of COVID, there will be a record number of polling locations to accommodate the amount of voters and safe social distancing rules. There will be over 800 polling sites and over 8,000 workers needed.

The Texas Renaissance Festival is planning on going ahead with their event this year in October with brand new social distancing policies in place. Tickets for the festival go on sale on Saturday!

Coco-Cola is releasing a Topo Chico spiked seltzer, and people are losing their mind.They may be popping up in stores later this year, but are making their official US debut in 2021.

Go buy some champagne today! Sales of the bubbly are down almost $2 billion since the start of the pandemic. They are expecting a crisis in the winemakers world worse than the Great Depression.

Would you ever eat Mac and Cheese for breakfast? Kraft is giving out special-edition boxes that say “Macaroni & Cheese Breakfast” after 56% of parents said they are letting their kids eat it for breakfast during the pandemic.

One Houston man is in deep trouble after spending $1.6 million in COVID relief funds on real estate, a rolex, and luxury cars. He submitted fraudulent applications for the Paycheck Protection Program loans and was arrested.