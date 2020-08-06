96 Second News

Taylor Swift made history with her new surprise Folklore album by becoming the 1st artist to debut at #1on both the Hot 100 and Billboard 2020 in the same week!

Parents: Do you hide the good snacks from your kids? 80% of parents admit to hiding or disguising snacks from their kids.

Among all the crazy headlines about Kim and Kanyes marriage ending, they were spotted boarding a private jet together with their kids for an emergency family retreat to try and get away from the public eye.

While many stars are staying silent on the investigation happening at the Ellen Show, stars like Katy Perry and Ashton Kutcher are taking her side! They are sharing their positive experiences on her show on Twitter.

HGTV fans!!! Chip and Joanna Gaines are rebooting Fixer Upper!!!!! It will now be on Magnolia Network, the couple said they really believed that chapter had closed, but they missed sharing homes with everyone, so they’re back!

When do you eat breakfast, if at all? 20% of people don’t eat breakfast until noon, and almost half of americans just fill up on coffee. However, a new study show that people who eat breakfast are happier at work.

Disney’s live action remake of Mulan was set to be released in theaters this summer until the pandemic, so now it will be going straight to Disney + on September 4th, but will cost an extra $30 on top of the regular subscription fee.

6 in 10 parents use their children as tech support, while most children say they would NEVER ask their parents for tech help because they know they’re clueless.

The city of Houston has approved a new ordinance that will allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating to their parking lot. Businesses hope this will help those who are nervous about dining in because of COVID.

Cheetos Mac and Cheese is coming to stores!