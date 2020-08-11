96 Second News

Tips to keep your memory sharper during quarantine: Balance your diet, get enough exercise, enough sleep, don’t try to multitask, and play brain games and learn new things.

Starting this morning, Krispy Kreme is giving teachers a free doughnut and coffee when they show their ID badge at the drive through until Friday!

Here’s how americans rank the type of alcohol that gives them the worst hangover: Tequila, vodka, whiskey, run, gin, and scotch.

Simon Cowell broke his back in a biking accident and will have to sit out on judging America’s Got Talent. News just broke that Kelly Clarkson will be stepping in for him on this week’s episode.

A Saved By The Bell revival is coming to the new streaming service, Peacock! Elizabeth Berkley will be returning with Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen along with an entirely new cast of characters.The trailer is out now and we’ll put it up on our Facebook page!

Are Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner dating? They were spotted on a beach together hanging out and sparked romance rumors.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and her Bachelor fiance Wells Adams revealed that they were supposed to be walking down the aisle over the weekend, but had to postpone because of covid. They celebrated instead by taking pictures for instagram and drinking wine!

Disney + is remaking the 80’s movie “Three Men and a Baby” with Zac Efron starring… yes please. No one knows who the other men will be played by, but hopefully they are just as hot.

A new study of employees working from home showed that the work day has gotten significantly longer since the pandemic. There has been a huge increase in the amount of work related emails sent after working hours leading people to work much longer and later days.

When was the last time you hugged someone that you don’t live with? It’s sad that the average answer for US adults right now is over 4 months ago.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. This is Chris’s second child however, from his first marriage with Anna Farris.

The LEGO Foundation is coming out with a line of all braille bricks for visually impaired children. They will be designed with studs that correspond to numbers and letters in the alphabet.

Today is expected to be the day that The Big 10 announces they are cancelling their 2020 football season. It’s expected that the Big 12 will follow suit.

It was just revealed that Britney Spears’ conservatorship cost her over $1 million in legal fees last year alone. Court documents for her conservatorship have been revealed showing her spending habits, and she’s just like us! Shopping at Target, Walmart, and Amazon!

President Trump was escorted out of his coronavirus briefing and came back announcing that there had been a shooting nearby. There was an armed suspect outside the White House that was shot by law enforcement officers.