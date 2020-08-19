96 Second News

A spokesperson for Warner Bros announced that 3 executive producers of the Ellen Degeneres show have been fired after the allegations of a toxic work environment. Ellen apparently held a video call with her team on Monday and made the announcement.

Gigi Hadid debuted her new look on her Instagram Story with brown hair! She shared that the person in front of her of the Starbucks line had paid for her order, so she kept the train going!

Britney Spears is objecting to her father Jamie returning as her sole conservator and is pushing for Jodi Montgomery, the licensed conservator to continue her role as she’s done for nearly a year.

Dancing with the stars is returning for season 29 on September 14th! Tyra Banks is hosting this year, and some of the fan favorite pros that are returning are Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Jenna Johnson, Brandon Armstrong, Emma Slater, and more. They are socially distant this year with new rules that pro dancers must live apart, even the ones that are married.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a new saliva test for COVID-19 that is faster and cheaper. It’s called SalivaDirect developed by Yale’s School of Medicine. Results can come back in as fast as 3 hours.

The newest quarantine fashion trend is face mask chains. They are like the chains people wear with their sunglasses, and keep your facemask around your neck so you don’t lose it.

Nearly half of all parents have argued with their parents over how to raise their children, true?

Inspiration has struck Kanye… “Jesus Tok”. He said that as a Christian father, he is disturbed by a lot of the content on the app, but admired the technology. He wants a monitored version that would feel safe for children and brings in Jesus.

Girl Scouts just announced that next season, there is going to be a new Girl Scout Cookie Flavor. They’re called Toast-Yays and they taste like mini pieces of french toast dipped in icing.

Sia got caught using the restroom during a radio interview. The hosts called her out when they heard the toilet flush in the background and she had no shame. Her response was, “Yeah, you heard me and I flushed too.”

A new study out of Stanford University found that our phones can predict whether or not we are drunk by using its sensors to monitor our walking, and it only takes 20 steps!