96 Second News

Are we ever going to hug people again? Shake hands? 500 disease experts were asked when they thought some of those things would come back and this is what they said. When it comes to things like weddings, funerals, going out with people you don’t know very well, church, live sports and concerts it will probably over a year away and remember that is their OPINION. There were 6% of those experts who think we may never shake hands again.

Thousands came out to mourn George Floyd yesterday at his public viewing and today is George's funeral. We will be having a moment of silence on Mix today at 11am before the funeral of George Floyd to honor him.

If you have a student that goes to HISD they are exploring a few options for their academic year. They are considering an 11-month academic year because they are anticipating a second wave. They are open to listening to your concerns about this proposal.

How well did you know your neighbors before quarantine? How well do you know them now? A new survery says that a majority of us met our neighbors for the first time during quarantine.

Be safe if you're out and about today because it is Houston's first heat advisory of the seaon. It will be in effect until 7 pm today.

This is something good for parents they are going to roll out virtual childhood education classes. They have created a nine-part series informational videos for expecting parents. You can register for free on their website.