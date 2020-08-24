96 Second News

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD foundation partnered with NAACP to create the Black-owned Small Business Impact Fund which gives $10,000 grants to black owned businesses. 3 Houston businesses are among the very first recipients of the new grant. Deidre Mathis, founder of Wanderstay Hostel, Tiffany Turner, owner of Aim High Preparatory Daycare and Pre-school, and Ivy Walls of IvyLeaf Farms.

Now that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are getting ready for their third baby, they put their house on the market in Beverly Hills for $24 million.

As of this morning, hurricane laura’s track moved west, Houston is back in the forecast cone. Marco downgraded from a category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm as of last night. By the middle of this week there is an increasing risk of storm surge, rain, and wind.

The Be Someone sign has been painted over yet again! Over the weekend, someone painted #SAVEOURCHILDREN on the bridge.

Gov Abbott declared emergency state disaster for 23 Texas counties including Harris County and Galveston.

Are you getting tired of cooking at home? 55% of americans say that after doing so much cooking at home these days, they’re tired of it!

Ellen is returning to air on September 14th, and she has apparently upped her employees benefits package after her scandal. The new package includes paid time for medical appointments, family members, and birthdays off.

The newest coronavirus boom is in plastic surgery. With no place to go, people have time to stay at home and heal.

There is a new photo going around the internet of the worst attraction for every state. Texas is the Alamo, do you agree?