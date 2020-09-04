96 Second News

Pretty Little Liars is reportedly being rebooted by the creator of Riverdale after the show ended in 2017. No network is attached yet but people are speculating that it will be picked up by HBO Max.

Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19 and forced filming for the new Batman movie to stop.

Parents if you’re going to start shopping for the holidays or kids is you’re writing your letters for Santa. Here are the top toys.

Frozen 2 - Magic in Motion Elsa Doll ($59.00)

Paw Patrol Dino Patroller ($59.00)

Star Wars Dark Saber ($29.84)

Sensory FX ASMR Mega Bar ($19.88)

VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam ($59.00)

Disney Princess Vanity ($49.88)

Barbie Farm Barn Playset ($74.00)

My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls ($35.00)

Hatchimals Crystal Flyers ($29.77)

Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise ($69.00)

L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset ($49.88)

Jetson Mars Light Up Kick Scooter ($34.94)

Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On ($249.00)

Spark Puppy Piano ($19.82)

Little People Launch & Loop Raceway ($49.44)

VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station ($39.82)

Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower ($44.68)

In new official documents in the Britney Spears case, her lawyer says that Britney doesn’t want any info on her conservatorship to be sealed. She actually wants to keep fans informed since they’ve been so supportive during the free Britney movement.

Parents spend a total of 9 days per year trying to get their kids to go to bed That’s 4 hours a week, and 3 excuses per night to put off going to bed.

UFO sightings have gone up 51% amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Turner announced that the city will be conducting a new survey that will help officials understand how many people in houston were previously infected with COVID. They will be randomly selecting homes in the Houston area to be visited by team members of the health department and Fire Department. They will be asked to answer some questions and provide a blood sample. Phase 1 will be done from Sep. 8-24.

The government has told states to be prepared to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November 1st. Some experts are weary about rushing a vaccine without accurate data.

Run Disney is coming out with new workouts themed with your favorite Disney movies so you can exercise while you watch the films

Texas just landed in the top 5 for the list of the top 10 hardest working states in the US.