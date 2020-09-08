96 Second News

Who is the sexiest man alive? If you ask John Legend, current title holder, he would tell you Jason Mamoa. So a huge twitter poll is going on right now and you can vote on our page, which is sexier? Jason Mamoa with a beard or without?

If you’re dating online and ever thought to yourself, “how did that guy make it through my jerk filter?”. There’s a new study that says there are some TOP red flags for online profiles. Some are pretty obvious, but others, you may wanna pay attention to. Like “I just moved here”. Dating when you just moved somehwere is tough because you need time to get adjusted. Bathroom and Gym

Taco bell Mexican pizza is gone

Today is the first day back to school campus’ for a lot of schools around the Houston area including Katy ISD. About 50% of the students will be returning to the classroom today.

Deshaun Watson announced on Saturday that he has agreed to a 4 year, $160 million contract extension with the Texans. He is now the second highest paid quarterback in the league

The founder of Jelly Belly is launching a series of golden ticket treasure hunts across secret locations throughout the US before he retires. The winner will walk away with the key to their very own candy factory and thousands of dollars in prizes. Only 1 person will win the grand prize. You’re looking for a golden ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry just signed a massive deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s shows.

Emma Roberts revealed the sex of her baby in an instagram caption saying “Me and my 2 favorite guys”.

Mayor Turner announced that the city will be conducting a new survey that will help officials understand how many people in houston were previously infected with COVID. They will be randomly selecting homes in the hOuston area to be visited by team members of the health department and Fire Department. They will be asked to answer some questions and provide a blood sample. Phase 1 will be done from Sep. 8-24.

The government has told states to be prepared to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November 1st. Some experts are weary about rushing a vaccine without accurate data.