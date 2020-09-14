96 Second News

Head coach Mike D’Antoni for the Rockets announced last night that he will not be returning next season after his contract expires. He plans to move forward as a free agent. An ESPN reporter tweeted his statement that we wil share on our page for you to read.

Tik Tok’s owner has chosen the company Oracle over Microsoft in a bidding war a week before the deadline for its ban was going to hit.

We’re half a year into it. If you’re having trouble keeping track of time these days, just know that it’s officially been 6 months since the US declared COVID-19 a national emergency.

Over the weekend Chris Evans accidentally shared a picture of his camera roll to his Instagram Story including a picture that was definitely not supposed to be for us.

Most moms are not getting enough sleep. 62% of mothers say that they are waking up at least once a night between 2 and 4am.

Not getting enough sleep can make you more prone to anger the next day, it’s called being “slangry”

Someone actually created a cake shield, for you to be able to blow out your birthday candles without getting germs onto the cake! You place the candles on top of the shield that covers the cake, genius!

Busch Beer has launched a beer for dogs called Dog Brew. It’s just bone brother filled with dog friendly flavors and nutrients. For every case sold, Busch is donating $1 to Best Friends Animal Society.