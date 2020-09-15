96 Second News

10 different HISD campuses were forced to temporarily close last week for deep cleanings after people in the building tested positive for covid. Although in person learning hasn’t officially started at HISD, many schools are being used as digital learning sites for kids without computers at home.

Full list courtesy of KHOU

The HISD digital learning sites at Trinity United Methodist Church and Seguin Elementary School both reported positive cases, as well as the following HISD campuses and facilities: Briargrove Elementary School, Janowski Elementary School, Marshall Elementary School, K. Smith Elementary School, Sutton Elementary School, Henry Middle School, Lamar High School and the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center.

OMG. Dancing with the stars premiered last night and Don Lewis’ family (aka Carole Baskin’s ex husband who went missing) aired a commercial just as Carole hit the dance floor. The commercial asked those with info about his disappearance to come forward.

Cassie Randolph filed a restraining order against ex boyfriend Colton Underwood over the weekend. If you loved him on the Bachelor, you may think differently of him now. In the court documents, he allegedly placed a tracking device on the bottom of her car, showed up to her apartment uninvited as well as her parents house, harassment, stalking, text messages, and circling her apartment complex walking.

DTWS premiered last night, and to no ones surprise, Carole Baskin scored the lowest. Last night highest rated performers included Skai Jackson and Justina Machado both with 21 points.

Apparently the bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry is really gone! Kary shared on Instagram the sweet gift that Taylor sent her newborn baby Daisy. She sent her a hand embroidered blankie that says Baby Bloom.

Will Smith is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air by listing the mansion from the show on Airbnb.

22% of women say that they wouldn’t be in a relationship with someone who didn’t share their taste in food and they would end a relationship over it.

Another Saturday drawing, and no winner in the Lotto Texas drawing. The largest jackpot in more than a decade is even bigger! 27 people hit 5 of the 6 numbers. It’s around $41.25 million right now.

A gender swapped version of “She’s All That” is in the works called “He’’s All That.” The only cast members we know of is TikTok star Addison Rae playing the Freddie Prinze Jr. role.