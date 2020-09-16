96 Second News

Life on Venus!? Scientists have apparently detected traces of phosphine gas that could be coming from MICROBES in clouds swirling high in the planet's atmosphere. That gas smells like garlic or decaying fish and on Earth, it’s produced naturally by bacteria or the decay of organic matter. This means that Venus could support microbial life

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset this week. They secretly got married in 2017, then Cardi said they were calling it quits in 2018. They obviously got back together and now have a 2 year old daughter named Kulture. Cardi says the marriage is irretrievably broken and there are no prospects for a reconciliation so she is asking for child support.

Kristin Bell and Dax Sheperd’s kids are supporting their dad’s sobriety by drinking O’Doul’s beer. She came on a podcast saying she knew she was going to get hate for this, and she didn’t care at all. Her kids are 5 and 7 and apparently often ask for O’Douls which is nonalcoholic beers. They even order it at restaurants. She found the kids drinking the beers during their school zooms! What do you think?

56% of Americans say they would rule out dating someone who they consider to be an unsafe driver.

No Peeps until next year!! Normally, Peeps has Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day themed marshmallows. But due to corona they had to suspend production so they are now focusing on producing Peeps for next Easter.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a virtual event this year due to COVID concerns. It will be a television only presentation.