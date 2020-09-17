96 Second News

The ACM’s were last night, hosted by Keith Urban in Nashville, and one of our favorite girls, Maren Morris won Female Artist of the Year! Another favorite of ours is Dan + Shay who won Duo of the year. (congratulate the bull) :)

Taylor Swift performed her new song “Betty” live for the first time at the ACM’s last night. She hasn’t made an appearance at the ACM Awards since 2015 and this time, she did her own hair, makeup, and styling for the show.

Gov Abbot has been hinting at announcing a reopening plan for Texas and is expected to talk about it today at his noon press conference. As of this week, our positivity rate is 6.82% and the newly reported cases rate has slowed.

It may be a little early, but Hershey’s just revealed their lineup of holiday treats for this year. Hershey Kisses Sugar Cookie Candy, Chocolate Build-A-Santa, Reese’s Nutcracker,Reese’s White Elephant, and Kit Kat Duos Mint.

Millennial parents are raising their kids based on their astrological sign and looking to the stars for guidance on their children. There have even been some books released on the subject in the last year.

Makeup Revolution has launched a limited edition Friends line of makeup that’s available at Ulta stores. They have 3 eye shadow palettes, 3 lipsticks inspired by the girls in the show, and it’s all under $25

More info is coming out about Cassie Randolph’s decision to file a restraining order against ex Colton Underwood. He admitted to putting a tile tracker on the back of her bumper and sending anonymous messages to Cassie, her friends and even himself under an alias phone number pretending to be a stalker. He pretended to be a victim of the anonymous stalker and then admitted he sent the messages.

A brand new online survey shows that over half over Americans said they would not be handing out candy to children on Halloween this year.

Deshaun Waston is facing a lawsuit that says he posted 3 pictures to Instagram without the permission of the photographer. The images date back from 2017, 2018, and January of this year.