96 Second News

Grey’s fans!! Mark your calendars, because ABC announced a premiere date for season 17. The season premiere will be on November 12th on a 2 hour premiere.

In Gov. Abbott’s press conference yesterday he said that restaurants, retail shops, gyms, factories, and office buildings are allowed to increase to 75% capacity beginning Monday. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities can start to allow visitors again, and bars are ordered to stay closed for now because they are nationally recognized as places where COVID spreads.

The Texans are making plans to let thousands of fans attend their home game against the Vikings on October 4th. They are working with city officials to approval of their plan. They are looking to host up to 15,000 fans.

Last week Conroe ISD’s internet service was attacked causing network issues for students trying to learn remotely. Their officials say that the attack came from an outside source that was designed to overwhelm their network with volume. No ones data was accessed thankfully.

Pepsi is about to add a new water beverage to their lineup, and it’s specifically designed to be sipped before you go to sleep. Driftwell, which launches in December, contains L-theanine and magnesium, which are ingredients said to help you relax and de-stress before falling asleep. The drink, which only comes in one flavor right now -- blackberry lavender -- is sold in 7.5-ounce mini cans which, according to a PepsiCo spokesperson, is the perfect size for “hydrating before bedtime without requiring another trip to the bathroom.”

Kelly Clarkson opened up about the rough year she has been having dealing with her divorce and says her most personal album yet is coming next year.

Will Smith is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air by listing the mansion from the show on Airbnb.

New Census data reveals that more than a third of married couples live in the same state where they were both born.

Texas came in at number 2 behind California for Wallet Hub’s list of most diverse states in the US.