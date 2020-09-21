96 Second News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday at the age of 87 after her battle with metastatic pancreatic caner. She served on the Supreme Court for 27 years. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The Emmy’s were last night and for the first time in their 72-year history, they were virtual with over 140 cameras stationed around the world for nominees and presenters. Jimmy Kimmel was the host stationed at the Staples Center.

Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest actress to take home an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She is 24. Schitt’s Creek was the big winner last night winning 9 Emmy’s breaking the record for most wins by a comedy series in a single season. It swept the 4 actor categories: Outstanding lead actor, actress, and supporting actor and actress, which no comedy has ever done.

Cardi B went on Instagram Live to thank her fans for supporting her during her divorce but she says she really doesn’t need it and she hasn’t shed one tear. She said she just got tired of arguing and not seeing things eye to eye and that’s the only reason.

The Texans took their second loss of the season last night to the Baltimore Ravens 33-16 at home. This win is Baltimore’s 14th straight win in the regular season making it the longest streak in the NFL since 2015.

Galveston, Dickinson, Brazoria, Chambers, and more are under voluntary evacuation ahead of Tropical Storm Beta. We’ll have the full list of voluntary evacuations on our website. The forecast has Beta reaching the Texas coast early Monday evening into Tuesday morning and Houston is set to get the brunt of the rain and wind.