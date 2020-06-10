96 Second News

Texas Southern has offered George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter a full scholarship.

Do you love Flamin Hot Cheetos? You're in LUCK. They're coming out with new hotter ones that they say are the HOTTEST ever called Cheetos Flamin' Hot Pepper PUFFS and they're even shaped like a pepper!

Uber is now going to waive delivery fees when you order from Black Owned restaurants and you can find those when you search under "Support black-owned restaurants".

The Dhali Llama is coming out with an album on his 85th birthday which is July 6th and it's called Inner World. It is basically him reciting prayers over a musical background.

Are you roughhousing with your kids? If so, child pyschologists say your'e doing a good job. They say it helps your kids build empathy and teaches them to about consent and when to stop.