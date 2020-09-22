96 Second News

During this year, we know how hard it can be to stay positive and not get discouraged when the news is constantly showing you covid numbers and murder hornets! So that's why here on The Morning Mix we like to bring you the GOOD news of people who give us all the feels.

Speaking of not getting discouraged, we have to shout out Brian Schwartz who lost his job back in June and never gave up and threw a pity party. Instead, he started mowing the lawns of his elderly neighbors for free, and inspiring everyone around him! When people started to take notice of Brian, they started donating things to help him along his way. A total stranger ended up donating a $4,000 trailer to keep his tools safe!

There were so many people wanting to help that his one man charity turned into something much bigger. Volunteers have stepped up to help grow his charity into IWantToMowYourLawn.com. Brian turned a really crappy situation into something so special and helpful that will continue to help elderly neighbors in need for years to come!

Our challenge to you today is to be like Brian, and turn your lemons into lemonade!