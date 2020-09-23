96 Second News

Post Malone is leading the 2020 Billboard Music Award nominations with 16 followed by first time nominees Lil Nas X with 13 and Billie Eilish with 12.

Kelly Clarkson is returning as the host for the 2020 Billboard Awards which will air October 14th at 8pm on NBC. There are 3 fan voted categories which will open up for voting on October 1st and this year’s primary voting platform will be Tik Tok.

Here are the fan voted awards this year: Top Collab you can choose between Chris Brown and Drake with No Guidance, Lil Nas X with Old Town Road, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabeo with Senorita, Post Malone with Sunflower, and Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber I Don’t Care. Top Social Artist: BTS, Billie Eilish, EXO, GOT7, and Ariana Grande. And finally Billboard Chart Achievement Award is Mariah Carey, Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

Nominated for Top Artist for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards are Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift.

Time Magazine released their list of this year’s most influential leaders, artists, and icons on their Time 100 list. Some of the most interesting people on the list this year are Megan Thee Stallion in the Pioneer category, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, JoJo Siwa,Halsey,Michael B Jordan, and more in the artist category, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tyler Perry, and Patrick Mahomes in theTitans category.

The first star on DWTS went home yesterday! It was between Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley and the judges chose to send Charles home. Carole lives another week!

Over the weekend President Trump said that he tentatively approved a deall between TikTok and Oracle that could bring the new headquarters to Texas!! Gov. Abbot tweeted that he spoke to President Trump and let him know that Texas would be the perfect place for the HQ.

What classes did you cheat in when you were in college? The top subject that students cheat on is surprisingly english because it’s so easy to take someone else's topic on an essay and turn it in as their own.

Cracker Barrel is stepping up their game. For the first time in their 51 year history, they have decided to start serving booze. They’re even selling mimosa kits!