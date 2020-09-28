96 Second News

Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato’s ex fiance, is speaking out about their split by posting on his Instagram stories saying “Imagine finding out the status of you relationship through a tabloid.” He says his co-stars watched him open his phone and see the news for the first time and they all had to help him get back into character tof finish his job. Many people close to Demi say he is lying and she told him ahead of time and he is trying to use her to get in the spotlight.

Amazon came out with their official top 100 toy list and on the list including Baby Yoda, Mandalorian Operation, Friends Monopoly, and LOL Surprise Dolls.

Lake Jackson is currently under a boil water notice as officials are working to disinfect the city’s water supply. Gpv. Abbott issues a disaster declaration for Brazoria County yesterday in response to the brain-eating amoeba found in the city water supply for Lake Jackson.

The Texans lost to the Steelers last night 28-21. Houston was winning before half time, no one scored in the third quarter, and Steelers scored in the 4th giving them the win and bragging rights over JJ Watt.

Today is national drink beer day! Coincidentally, it’s also national family day.



Crayola just added Halloween-inspired face masks with 5 masks in each pack so kids can wear a different one every day of the week at school, and out trick or treating. They are really catering to kids by creating masks that have nose wires, adjustable earloops, name tags, and a mesh laundry bag to help them keep track of everything.

44% of people said they would give up seeing their significant other or spouse for a month if they didn’t have to give up keeping their phone on them at all times.