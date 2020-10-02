96 Second News

E News released the nominees for the People’s Choice Awards and Jennifer Lopez is set to be receiving the People’s Icon Award this year.

Up for male artist of 2020 for the People’s Choice Awards is Bad Bunny, Blake Shelton, Drake, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and more. Female artist of the year nominees are Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and more.

Song of 2020 nominations are Break My Heart, Intentions, Rain on Me, Dynamite, Stuck With You, and more! You can vote here.

President Trump and Melania have tested positive for COVID-19. The President’s physician Sean Conley made a statement that they are both well at this time and he expects the President to continue carrying out his duties with no disruptions while recovering.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

We knew this was coming, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph have transformed into Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a new SNL Promo.

Today Dolly Parton is releasing a brand new holiday album, the first in 30 years called “A Holly Dolly Christmas”. It features duets with artists including Michael Buble, Willie Nelson, Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Texans fans, if you are planning to attend the game against the Vikings on Sunday, there are some changes you need to know about. Everyone over the age of 10 must wear a mask, you must answer a series of health related questions before being allowed inside, tickets are 100% mobile, no cash will be accented, and they have about 50 roaming disinfectors to clean the facility throughout the event on top of the 500 hand sanitizer stations.

Whataburger is finally hopping on the trend and has released a spicy chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo!

Instagram DM’s are going to look a whole lot different soon. Facebook announced yesterday their plans to integrate Insta DMs and Facebook Messenger so users can communicate acr