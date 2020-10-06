96 Second News

October 6, 2020
Texans Head Coach and GM Bill O’Brien was fired yesterday after the Texans have started the season 0-4. Associate Head Coach Romeo Crennel is now the interim head coach for the rest of the season. BOB has recently been bumping heads with some prominent players at practice according to insiders.

Oddly enough… today is National Coaches Day LOL.

The Astros won game 1 of the American League Division Series yesterday 10-5 against the Oakland A’s. Game 2 of the best of 5 series will be today around 3:30pm.

Gov Abbott tweeted yesterday, “Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon, Cheers!” With a gif of some beers, could this mean bars are opening soon?

Dozens of goats were set free at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center  to literally “mow” the grass and eat up as much of the overgrown grass as they could. They are calling the pilot program an innovative twist on urban conservation management.

Here’s your weekly Dancing With the Stars update! Anne Heche was eliminated but not before Tyra Banks accidentally declared Monica from Cheer “safe” before admitting there was a mistake and they had actually landed in the bottom 2...awkward. Tyra explained that there was an error in the control room.

 

 

