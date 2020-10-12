96 Second News

Texans win!!! First win of the season yesterday against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 30-14.

Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) says Romeo Crennel was celebrating big time in the locker room: “Man, he did like 5 dances...Soldier Boy, the Macarena..started doing the disco.I didn’t know what he was doing.” NT PJ Hall captured some of the celebration and put it on his Instagram-- pic.twitter.com/7YRv9wUrKc — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 11, 2020

The Astros lost their first game against Tampa last night 2-1 in the AL Championship Series.

Early voting for the Nov. 3rd election starts tomorrow and continues through the 30th. For a full list of polling locations in Harris County, click here.

Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting Houston, Dallas, and El Paso for “Get Out the Vote” rallies to encourage people to vote early!

What is the most important value that as a parent you would like to instill in your kids? For most moms, it’s kindness.

Do you think dress codes at work are important? After the pandemic, more and more people are pushing to get rid of suits and business attire when they can finally return to the office.

There is a new app called Treat Town that may make socially distant Trick-or-Treating easier. Once you download the app, you can sign up to be a candy giver, or a trick or treater. Candy givers buy virtual candy credits to pass out. Trick or treaters go to each house and collect candy credits can be exchanged for real candy in stores. They can even virtually knock on doors of people they know around the country.

If you’re a scary movie fan, CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com are looking for scary movie fans to bingewatch 24 hours of scary movies on Halloween night. In return, you’ll get $1,000, free candy, and a $50 Starbucks gift card to keep you awake. Applications are open until the 19th.

Researchers at Washington State University studied over 4,500 plants and believe they found 24 that not only support life, but have BETTER conditions for humans than Earth does. The only bad news is they’re all more than 100 light-years away.

Mindy Kaling announced that she quietly welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Spencer who was born on September 3rd!