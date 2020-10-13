96 Second News

Demi Lovato is apparently in contact with lawyers about her ex fiance continually contacting her and her family. They all had to block him and he was sighted this weekend at the beach where he proposed to Demi crying.

Disney is hosting a Frozen Fan Fest on October 18th with a virtual play date hosted by Ayesha Curry! They will have sing alongs, choreographed dance lessons, and even learn how to draw Olaf. You can visit Disney’s website for the full schedule and download.

Today is Prime Day!!!! Get your Amazon accounts ready and shop!!

Early voting for the presidential election starts today! Early voting will last through October 30th, it will have spaced out machines, lines, and offer masks and wipes. Already, over 22,000 voters have returned their ballots. Harris County is also the first in Texas to offer 10 drive through voting sites.

The Houston Zoo Boo is back! It will run until November 1st and feature over 10 Instagram photo ops, digital costume contests, and lots of spooky decorations!

After 16 years, Southwest airlines will be coming back to Bush Intercontinental Airport. They will be returning next year and have service out of both Houston airports.

Are you staying healthy? 60% of Americans say that over the past few months they’ve fallen off the health and wellness routine.

Kanye West has released the first ad for his presidential campaign.

Where have you felt safest during the pandemic? The number one answer for where Americans felt safest during COVID is at home.

When did you reach your tipping point during lockdown, and how did you know? A new Expedia survey shows Americans reached their tipping point less than 30 days into lockdown over fears that they would get sick of family or roommates, and need a change of scenery.

Having kids at an older age may boost your chances at living longer. A woman’s age when her last child is born is strongly linked to her longevity because they have longer telomeres, which are biomarkers for long-term health.