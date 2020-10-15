96 Second News

The Billboard Music Awards were last night! Here is a list of some of the winners: Billie Eilish won top female artist and top new artist, Post Malone took hime top male artist and top artist, top duo/group went to the Jonas Brothers, and the fan voted top social artist went to BTS.

Post Malone was not only the most nominated artist last night at the Billboard Music Awards, he was also the nights biggest winner taking home 9 awards total. He accepted his top male artist award with a red solo cup in his hand and told everyone he loves grapes.

Post Malone encourages people to spread love everywhere they go in #BBMAs acceptance speech for “Top Male Artist.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xNHfOam44R — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020

Kelly Clarkson opened up the Billboard music award with a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” NOT wearing an eye patch!!!

The Astros are still in it!! They were in a win or go home situation last night and they won 4-3. Next game is today at 4:07.

Harris County voters set another early-voting record yesterday for the turnout on the second day! By 5:00pm, there had already been about 100,000 ballots cast.

Joe Jonas recently revealed his newest ink that he got on the back of his neck. It’s a woman’s eye looking through a keyhole, and while he hasn’t commented anything about it, fans were quick to notice that the woman looks a whole lot like his wife Sophie Turner. Would you ever tattoo your partners face on you?