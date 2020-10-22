96 Second News

Ellen Degenerous debuted a brand new hairstyle on her talk show this week. We all know Ellen for her pixie cut, but this week she wore her hair slicked back with some volume.

Ellen DeGeneres debuts new slicked-back hair look https://t.co/NJynEuONWR pic.twitter.com/ctKylnjVci — Page Six (@PageSix) October 21, 2020

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November: Dawson’s Creek, Oceans Eleven, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Yes Man, American Horror Story: 1984, season 4 of the Crown, and LOTS of Christmas movies!!

The CMT Music Awards were last night and here are some of the big winners: Dan and Shay for duo video of the year for “I Should Probably Go To Bed”, Breakthrough video of the year went to Gabby Barret for “I Hope”, and collaborative video of the year went to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with “Nobody But You” beating out Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay for “10,000 Hours.”

For continuing to work so hard through the COVID 19 pandemic, HEB announced that they are thanking their employees with an extra $500 bonus this year.

HISD’s Bellaire High School closed their campus this week after a positive covid case and all students have switched to in person learning.

One of our favorite bars in Montrose is getting in the spooky spirit by adding new Halloween inspired cocktails to their menu including the Resting Witch Face, Spookie Dookie, Pumpkin King Shot, and a Redrum.

On Wallet Hub’s list of the best small cities in america based on livability, housing costs, school systems, restaurants and more, Sugar Land came in at #5!

When do you believe you hit your peak? Or do you think you haven’t hit it yet? Apparently brainpower peaks at age 35 and can stay strong until 45.

The dos and don’ts of dating according to the experts: Do be on time, don’t talk about how great you are, do be interested in them, don’t check your phone, do listen, don’t be under-dressed, do ask more questions about the other person, and don’t talk about past relationships.

How often is your child crashing your work meetings? The average answer is 25 times per week.

The most searched phobia of 2020 according to google is surprisingly not covid, but anthropophobia, or the fear of other people. Another popular fear was the fear of being alone… #Quarantine.