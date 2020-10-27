96 Second News

Mayor Turner is telling Houstonians that Halloween is not cancelled!! He is encouraging families to find alternatives this year like pre-packaged candy bags to limit contact. Our positivity rate is at 6.5% compared to 5.6% last week!

How long until you know if you have that “spark” with someone you’re on a first date with? Apparently online daters can tell if they have a spark just 30 seconds into a video call!

The AMA nominees are out and The Weeknd is leading the way with 8 nominations! The award ceremony will be live on Sunday, November 22nd on ABC. Artist of the year nominations include The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch.

What’s the number one reason we all overspend when it comes to Halloween, or really any other holiday? Because we’re competing with our neighbors.

It may not even be Halloween yet, but Christmas movies started this past weekend on the Hallmark Channel, too soon?

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn onto the Supreme Court yesterday as the 115th justice after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is 48 years old and is appointed for life.

Pillsbury is making limited edition hot cocoa rolls with marshmallow icing just in time for the holiday season! They will only be available through December.

The biggest debate of 2020: When making a pb and j, what goes on first? The peanut butter or the jelly? Way over half of people polled online said peanut butter.