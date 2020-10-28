96 Second News

Chilly morning in Houston and that’s good news for YOU! A new research study finds that Vitamin A and cold weather can turn “bad fat” into “good” brown fat. I’m not a scientist but they say that vitamin A will “encourage” fat burning. The research from the Medical University of Vienna in Austria looks at the effects of cold and vitamin A on converting “bad” white fat into “good” brown fat, which stimulates fat burning and generates heat.

Are you feeling overwhelmed these days? Do you have five minutes? We are gonna destress you in FIVE MINUTES! We’ll put the full instructions on our website mix965houston incase you’re driving but it’s basically like when your iWatch tells you to focus on your breathe and get up, but this time for five minutes, the exact steps are

Set a timer for three minutes

Focus on your breath

Take a deep breath in through your nose while you count to five

Exhale for five counts

Repeat for the rest of the time and notice how you start breathing deeper.

Let us know if you feel better. This isn’t in the study but we can only assume don’t get on social media for at least another five minutes so you don’t have to read all the stressors on there.

We all know that one guy who has a dark sense of humor and here’s the good news, it means he’s really smart. Having dark and morbid sense of humor isn’t all bad. In fact, a new study shows those with that sense of humor just might have a superior. Doesn’t mean he’s less creepy or that you don’t find him funny, just means he’s smart.

FINALLY!! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged! Blake popped the question in Oklahoma and experts are estimating the center stone to be about 6-8 carats.

The People’s Choice Awards have a host! And it’s none other than Demi Lovato! The awards, which will take place on November 15th at 9pm will also feature stars like Jennifer Lopez accepting the ICon of 2020 Award. E news tweeted yesterday, “We can keep a secret, could you @Demi? Any plans on Sunday November 15th?” and Demi responded with, “Idk, maybe hosting @peopleschoice??”

Dodgers win the World Series against the Rays 3-1 last night!

Thanks to the Coronavirus, there are a whole new list of terms when it comes to describing dating. Here are a few of them: Covid-worthy, sexually distancing, virtual date, quarantine and chill, and antibody-boy/girl.

Play-Doh announced a new product line called “Play-doh for Grown Ups.” Don’t let them fool you though, it’s just regular play-doh with “adult scents” like “overpriced latte, mom jeans, dad sneakers, lord of the lawn, and grill king.”

This year’s Halloween sky will be lit up by a blue moon! According to NASA’s National Space Science Data Center, this only happens once every 2 and a half years, and it’s coincidence that this year it falls on Halloween! It will be the first time a Halloween full moon has appeared for all time zines since 1944, is this what we need to reset 2020?