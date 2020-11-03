96 Second News

Today is election day, go out and vote! The Toyota Center will be the only drive-thru voting location today in Harris County.

Many companies are offering freebies today to help you get through the stress of election day! Krispy Kreme is giving away glazed donuts and a voting sticker, Planet Fitness is offering a free workout and massage, Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to the pools, Hertz is giving you a free day for a rental car to ote, Door Dash will have free delivery on all orders of at least $15 today, and Chili’s is offering their Presidente margs for only $5!

It was announced yesterday that Justin Bieber will be performing live at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15th. He is also the most-nominated male artist with 7 nominations.

Well, they’re back on. Cardi B submitted legal documents to dismiss jer divorce from Offset. They’re giving their marriage another shot.

It was announced yesterday that Harris County’s drive through votes will not be thrown out according to the US District Court Judge Andrew Hanen.

Believe it or not there is actually a voting booth on the international space station! American astronauts aboard the station are able to cast their absentee ballots 200 miles above Earth.

The NFL trade deadline is today at 3pm, will the Texans make a trade?

Aunt Becky reported to prison yesterday to serve her 2-month sentence in a low security prison in northern California.

Beyonce appears on the cover of British Vogue and name drops her favorite Houston restaurant to eat at: Pappadeauxs.

Former Astros manager AJ Hinch has found a new home with the Detroit Tigers. He was fired by the Astros after the sign-stealing scandal. AJ Hinch actually used to play for the Tigers.



