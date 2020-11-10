96 Second News

The Astros former GM Jeff Luhnow is suing the team for breach of contract asking for over $1,000,000. He is claiming that the team made him a scapegoat in the investigation and he had no knowledge of the scandal and played no part in it. He received a contact extension through the 2023 season prior to being let go and claims he is still owed $22 million from the team in guaranteed compensation.

Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy is adding narrator to her list of achievements after narrating the children’s audio book called “Hair Love” on Amazon.

There is actually a competition for “Best Mullet in the US”, and an 8 year old boy from Texas took first place in the kids division at the 2020 Kids Mullet Championship. He beat out 100 other applicants.

Start 'em young! Here's the U.S. Kids Mullet Champion we told you about:https://t.co/49ts67kmjj — Max (@MaxKIIMFM) November 9, 2020

Oprah’s favorite things is here!! On the list is hoodies for your dogs, an air fryer, an $800 espresso machine, $48 slippers, a $45 peach cobbler pie, and an eyelash kit with hand woven 100% mink eyelashes… Will you be buying any of this?

How much do you hate cleaning for the holidays? 46% of Americans hate it so much that they’d be willing to pay $5,000 to have their homes magically cleaned.

Because of the pandemic, a lot of malls and stores won’t be able to have Santa visit like normal. Some places are finding creative ways for kids to still be able to see Santa by putting him inside plexiglass boxes, or even inside makeshift snowglobes. Is this creepy, or cute?

Gabby Barrett is set to perform her song “I Hope” during Wednesday’s CMA awards with Charlie Puth. However, this will be the first time she’s actually meeting Charlie in person and the first time they will be performing the song together as well.

This may seem crazy considering we live in Texas, but 54% of Americans between the ages 11 and 24 have NEVER seen a cow in real life before.