96 Second News

JJ Watt released a brand new shoe inspired by his wife, Kealia Ohai. It’s the first ever JJ IV created specifically for women. They’re GOLD.

I could not be more excited to finally announce the first ever JJ IV created specifically for women!



Designed alongside my queen @KealiaOhai, there was only one natural color choice: Gold



For every pair purchased, we will be donating a pair to Mission of Yahweh Women’s Shelter. pic.twitter.com/w3c9kpggXM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 10, 2020

Today is Veterans day, where we honor military veterans and those who have served, thank you for your service.

The Astros have a rookie of the year finalist and it’s Cristian Javier! He is a right-handed pitcher, and only 23 years old.

Nurse Heroes is an organization that is putting on a virtual benefit concert on Thanksgiving to honor all nurses and provide money for different programs including scholarships for nurses in their children. So far, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, the Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, and more will be among the star studded event.

More performers have been announced for the American Music Awards that will be aired live on November 22nd at 8 pm. Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bad Bunny will join Dua Lipa and BTS as performers.

The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Texas is the Green bean casserole… do you agree?

56% of Americans are still planning to travel this Thanksgiving and that number is only down 14% from last year.

Are you traveling this year?

Georgia is getting a Bucees!! Do you think this is just a Texas thing, or should they be everywhere?