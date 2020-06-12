96 Seconds News

June 12, 2020
The Morning Mix
Almost half of all graduating seniors are considering taking a gap year. Are you? Is your high school senior?

Although you may be getting sick of them spending so much time with your significant other it is ACTUALLY been good for a majority of relationships. In fact, a majority of couples say ther relationship is strong since staying at home.

Wanna make some extra money? Upgraded Points is a travel website that wants to pay YOU for taking virtual online tours and rate them as to which one is the best.  You'll get paid $1,000 to take 10 virtual tours and write a review and pick a winner.

Lina Hidalgo held a press conference yesterday and she and Mayor Turner shared their new "public threat level system". It has four levels and we are at level  2. If we get  to level one we go back to the Stay home, Work Safe order. 

Kelly Clarkson and her boyfriend are getting a divorce and the internet was ALL OVER IT!

