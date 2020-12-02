96 Second News

December is here, which means Freeforms 25 Days of Christmas has begun!! Get ready for all our Christmas favorites like Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and even a Toy Story marathon.

Ariana Grande has started an animal rescue center based in LA called Orange Twins Rescue with twin brothers Scott and brian Nicholson, who are also her choreographers. Ariana herself is mom to 11 rescue dogs and a pig. Their rescue center will rehabilitate senior animals, strays, the neglected, abused, and those with special needs.

HISD will be holding several food distribution sites all month long on Wednesdays and Satrudays at 13 locations across the area to make sure families have enough food over the holidays. Each site will provide a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch for students and adults in the house. Families must have either the child in their car or provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district. Here is that website. https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2020/12/02/hisd-launching-supersites-to-ensure-families-have-food-during-holidays/

Dictionary.com has picked their word of the year, and it’s pandemic. What do you think the word of the year should be?

61% of americans see gift giving as a competition, a way to “out-gift” their loved ones, do you agree?

Start talking with your kids, even when they make no sense! Babies language skills develop faster if their parents engage in conversation with their baby babble as opposed to just talking over them.

Yesterday a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted that once the coronavirus vaccine is approved, healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities should be the first to receive the vaccine. They say in most states it will likely take about 3 weeks for health care workers to get vaccinated. There are around 21 million healthcare workers in the US and 3 million residents in long-term living facilities.