96 Second News

RODEO 2021 is happening!!! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been rescheduled for May 4th-23rd instead of March. This is of course pending the COVID rules, which means we all need to #MaskUpForRodeo2021.

It's time for a new Sexy Colonel Sanders! This time the @KFC founder is played by Mario Lopez in his own @LifetimeTV original mini-movie, A Recipe for Seduction. https://t.co/2mMcwSbvpO pic.twitter.com/fWK5sF5pK1 — Adweek (@Adweek) December 7, 2020

Lifetime is releasing a romantic thriller about KFC’s Colonel Sanders, yes you heard that right, and it’s starring Mario Lopez. “A Recipe For Seduction” is airing on Sunday December 13th sponsored of course by KFC.

Taylor Swift donated $13,000 to 2 single moms struggling to make ends meet this season. She read about their story in the Washington Post and sent them some money and a note!

Today is national Christmas card day! Don’t forget to send yours out!

2020: The year that all we did was watch TV. Rolling Stone put out a list of the 20 best TV shows of 2020 and topping the list at number one was Better Call Saul, followed by Lovecraft Country, Brockmire, I May Destroy You, and The Good Lord Bird.

Joe Exotic is turning to Kim Kardashian to help him get a pardon. He is serving 22 years in prison and wrote a letter to Kim saying, “I am writing this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon. It’s all the evidence. I’m innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to Dillion and my father.”