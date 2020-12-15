96 Second News

The Texans lost to the Chicago Bears last night 36-7 in Chicago.

Simone Biles was cheering on the Texas this weekend after it was announced that her boyfriend Jonathon Owens was promoted from the practice squad. She posted a picture of her standing up to the TV to see her man!

On December 11th the FDA announced the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID vaccine has been granted emergency approval for use in the US.

As we learn more about the vaccine, you may ask why you need 2 doses of the shot instead of one. Getting a second dose of the vaccines leads to a significant increase in COVID antibodies levels compared to just a single dose, and the antibodies are what we need! They are the proteins that your body makes neutralize the covid, basically getting rid of the virus before it can lead to disease. It will help to better protect us.

MD Anderson will be among the first 4 hospitals in Texas to receive the COVID vaccine today! Tomorrow 19 other hospitals are expected to receive the vaccine including Texas Children’s, Houston Methodist, Memorial Hermann, and many others.

Google has come out with their year in search history, and the most asked “Why” question may surprise you. Why were chainsaws invented? Next, why is there a coin shortage? And one of my personal favorites, why is Nevada taking so long?

General Mills is getting ready to bring us Dunkaroo cereal in 20201 with a vanilla frosting and cookie flavored cereal!

Ever wonder what Texas’s favorite Christmas dessert is? According to a new survey, we love peppermint chocolate chip cookies.

If you could have anyone perform at your wedding, who would you choose? Blake Shelton says he wants Adam Levine to get Maroon 5 together and be their wedding band.