96 Second News

The Houston Health Department opened up the city’s first public COVID vaccination site to vaccinate all eligible frontline employees and vulnerable community members. Over 1,000 people got their first dose on Saturday and the Goal in January is to provide 100,000 vaccines to residents. The spots are filling up extremely fast. To make an appointment to receive the vaccine, the call center’s number is 832-393-4220.

The Texans finished their season last night with an exciting game up until the last second! They lost to the Titans 41-38 on a last-second field goal.

The Office was taken off of netflix on January 1st of 2021, and fans were so disappointed. But the good news is that it’s already streaming on Peacock!

It’s the first Monday of the New Year and for a lot of us, the start of our resolutions. A professor of neuroscience and business shares ways for us to make resolutions that stick: Keep a diary of your resolutions, make a resolution with someone else, rank your resolutions from most to least important, keep honest tabs on yourself, and evaluate the resolution every quarter.

Is your Christmas tree still up? Here are some ways to repurpose it: Mulch it, plant it, let it stand outside to serve as a bird sanctuary and hang bird feeders, or burn it in an outdoor firepit.

Are you participating in Dry January? After indulging too much over the holidays, many people are choosing to start the New Year without alcohol for a whole month.

Johnson & Johnson announced that they plan to seek emergency use authorization next month for their COVID-19 vaccine. What makes theirs different is it would be the first vaccine to only require one dose. This would be the third vaccine to be considered by the FDA. If the FDA grants it, they plan to manufacture more than a billion doses to be globally distributed by the end of 2021.

Get ready for 2021’s brand new style! Insider asked stylists what everyone will be wearing this year and here are the fashion trends you need to get ready for: Statement sleeves, chunkier soles and heels, loose cuts, earthy tones, bra tops, shackets, and velour tracksuits.