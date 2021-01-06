96 Second News

Just hours after launching the online portal for Houston’s new COVID vaccination clic, Mayor Turner announced that all the appointment slots have been filled up for the entire month of January. More vaccine opportunities will be announced once they are available.

On Monday, Trauma Service Area Q, which includes Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Austin, Colorado, Matagorda, Malker, Waller, and Whatron county reported its 6th straight day with COVID hospitalizations over 15%. Gov. Abbot’s order states that if we have 7 consecutive days above 15% certain indoor businesses will go back to 50% occupancy, elective surgeries will be cancelled, and bars will have to close.

Whataburger started off the New Year right by announcing on Monday that their Spicy Chicken Sandwich and BBQ Bacon Burger are readded to the menu.

Harry Styles has confirmed his relationship with Olivia Wilde! They were spotted holding hands at a friend’s wedding

Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child with her husband, SNL writer Dave McCary.

Justin Bieber is clarifying some fake news on his Instagram stories. Page Six posted an article claiming he is reportedly studying to be a minister for Hillsong Church. Justin wrote in all caps, “I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that. This is fake news.” He then added that he doesn’t even belong to Hillsong Church.

Halsey announced yesterday that she is launching her own makeup brand called “About-Face”. The official launch date is set for January 25th.

A new study found that people who meet online are actually more likely to get married and have kids than those who meet in person. They say that people who meet through dating apps have stronger relationship intentions.