96 Second News

Yesterday was Houston’s 7th straight day with more than 15% of hospital capacity filled with COVID patients. That triggers automatic rollbacks to reopening the city and hospitals are getting ready for the spike in hospitalizations. Houston Methodist says it expects to surpass July hospitalization levels by the end of this week.

The Texans have found their new GM! The team plans to hire Nick Caserio, who was the New England Patriots director of player personnel. Earlier in 201, the Patriots actually blocked the Texans from interviewing him, and now he will succeed Bill O’Brien. He was with the Patriots through 6 Super Bowl wins.

If you’re in Baytown, there is a boil water notice in effect after a water main break. The notice is for people living in the I-10 corridor from Spur 330 to Garth Road.

Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm and posted on Instagram to let everyone know that he is on the road to recovery. He says he will be out of the hospital and back home soon.

The 2021 Grammy’s that were set for January 31st have now been pushed back to March 14th due to the recent surges in COVID cases.

Apparently it’s over between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. E News reported that they haven’t spend time together in months and are living separately. The only reason Kim hasn’t filed for divorce is because she wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids.

Here are some ways to help get your kids back into the school routine after winter break: put them to bed earlier, talk with them and get them excited about going to school, have some quiet time to let them do at least 30 minutes of reading, be very active, and limit their electronics and screen time.