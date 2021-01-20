96 Second News

Today is inauguration day, the swearing-in ceremony usually begins around 11:30am. . Lady Gaga will be singing “The Star-Spangled Banner”, Jennifer Lopez will perform, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Garth Brooks!

Gov. Abbot was in town yesterday to talk healthcare policies regarding COVID-19. He shared that Harris County has administered the most COVID-19 vaccines in Texas by far with Houston Methodist being the state’s biggest provider. He said they are working hard to deliver vaccines directly to our communities that were hit hardest.

Houston lit up amber last night to participate in the nationwide COVID-19 memorial which honors the 400,000 lives lost in the US because of the pandemic. Houston City Hall lit up last night, Wortham Theater Center, Jones Hall, 7 Wonders, The Montrose Highway 59 bridges, Main Street Square, and more.

Tonight we light up Minute Maid Park in honor of lives lost to COVID-19. Tonight @HoustonTX and cities across the U.S. will light up to honor all those who've lost their lives to Covid-19. https://t.co/H2SjKkNYrY — Houstonia Magazine (@HoustoniaMag) January 19, 2021

Our condolences go out to our fans & their loved ones. As we look back and remember the lives we have lost, we also look forward to the hope of a brighter future.



Stay safe, stay strong.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/AD1PrX45Zi— Houston Astros (@astros) January 20, 2021

George Springer signed a deal worth $150 million over the next 6 years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot in 2 years is getting bigger!! No one won last night’s drawing, so the top prize is estimated at $970 million for Friday. The odds of matching all 6 numbers is one in 302.5 million.

This year’s Superbowl is set to have the very first woman to officiate the game, Sarah Thomas. She joined the NFL in 2015 as the first female on-field official.

President Trump spent his final night in the White House pardoning some allies of his including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have broken up after 2 months since their engagement aired. Clare left the show after saying that she knew early on that Dale was the one for her. They even talked babies.

Major Airlines have released how many people are on their “no-fly” list and the numbers might surprise you. Delta has over 880 people on their list, Frontier has over 500, Spirit 432, and United has 615.

Do you shower facing the water, or with your back to the water? This is a huge debate going on on Twitter right now and the results are pretty 50/50.