96 Second News

If you missed JJ Watt on Jimmy Fallon last night. Click here to see Jimmy ask him about the trade talks.

Within a few hours, Harris County’s new VOCID-19 vaccination waitlist crashed. The site was down for about 2 hours thanks to a surge in traffic. Over 49,000 people signed up as of 4:30pm yesterday after the website launched at noon.

The Astros say they are hopeful to have fans at a limited capacity in their 2021 season! Apparently Minute Maid will be allowed to have up to a 25% capacity, with that number subject to change. That number is around 10,240 people.

SPY KIDS!!! Apparently Robert Rodriguez, the writer, director, and producer for the Spy Kids movies is preparing to relaunch the franchise! There is no word on whether the original cast will join or not, but we hope their significant others will join too.

Demi Lovato is heading back to TV! She’s joining a new NBC series titled Hungry about a group of friends from a food issues group. She will star in the show, and will also be as executive producer.

Watch out Ellen, Kelly Clarkson is coming for your TV show! Ellen’s ratings have severely slipped after allegations of workplace toxicity on her set. Now Kelly Clarkson’s show, which airs after Ellen’s may make over her prime slot when her contract ends in a year. Kelly’s show has become the most-watched daytime show in 7 years and her ratings matched Ellen’s for the first time last month.

Even if you’re not a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you can still root for the teams to tie. Because Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings if the game goes into overtime.

Coke with… coffee? Coke with Coffee has been available internationally for quite some time, and it’s finally coming to the US. It’s made with Brazilian coffee in dark blend, vanilla, and caramel flavors.

What do you think is the best thing that America has brought the world? Well, a poll in England asked them to name just that; here’s the best things that America has given the world according to England: Netflix, Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Apple products, KFC, Hollywood movies, Elvis, Tom Hanks, and Star Wars. On the list of the worst things we have given to the world: The Kardashian family, Kanye West, calling football “soccer”, deep fried everything, Facebook, American cheese, and CROCS.